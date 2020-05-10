BYU Basketball Lands 5A Idaho Leading Scorer as PWO

Mark Pope and staff continue to win on the recruiting trail. This week, BYU Basketball landed Tanner Hayhurst, the Idaho 5A leading scorer, as a preferred walk-on. Hayhurst is a 6-6 guard out of Eagle High School. Hayhurst told Sports Illustrated that he will enroll in 2022 as a PWO after serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Hayhurst averaged "22 points per game on nearly 50% shooting from the field-4.3 points ahead of the nearest player. He also ranks in the top-5 in rebounds (7.7 per game) and assists (2.9 per game)." (Idaho Press)

Hayhurst is a natural scorer that will bring elite shooting to the BYU roster. In the modern era of college basketball, you can never have too many shooters on your roster. Hayhurst is not only a catch-and-shoot scorer, he can also create he own shot off the bounce. Adding a player of Hayhurst's caliber as a PWO is a big win for the program. Hayhurst will be able to compete for a scholarship once he enrolls in 2022.

Last season, BYU was the best 3-point shooting team in the country averaging 42.2% from deep. They were the only team in the top five in both 3-pointers made and 3-point percentage.

