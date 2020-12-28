BYU Basketball Makes the Top 25 in Andy Katz 'Power 36'

BYU basketball is 9-2 with quality wins over San Diego State, St. John's, and Utah as the Cougars prepare for conference play. BYU won their last four non-conference games which boosted their resume for the NCAA tournament. BYU is starting to draw attention from national analysts like Joe Lunardi and Andy Katz. Katz has BYU in his 'Power 36' which is a "personal ranking of the 36 best teams at the moment that each ranking is released."

"The Cougars are starting to be even more diversified offensively, making them dangerous to everyone in the WCC outside of Gonzaga." Katz said when he explained why he has BYU in the top 25. BYU and Gonzaga are the only WCC teams on the list. The Cougars also made the cut in Joe Lunardi's latest bracketology projections:

In Lundardi's projections, BYU would receive a #11 seed and they would face Oklahoma in a play-in game. If they beat Oklahoma, they would go on to face #6 seed Ohio State in the first round of the tournament.

BYU also improved to #36 in ESPN's College Basketball Power Index. Last season, BYU ranked #17 in the the College Basketball Power Index before the NCAA tournament was canceled due to COVID-19. You can learn more about ESPN BPI below:

"The College Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Strength of Record (SOR) is a measure of team accomplishment based on how difficult a team's W-L record is to achieve. Game predictions account for opponent strength, pace of play, site, travel distance, day's rest and altitude, and are used to simulate the season 10,000 times to produce season projections. Numbers update daily."

