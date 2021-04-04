NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
BYU Basketball: Matt Haarms 'Weighing His Options'

Could Matt Haarms return to BYU for one more season?
Author:

Shortly after Matt Haarms arrived at BYU as a graduate transfer, the NCAA announced that the 2020-2021 season would not count against any players' eligibility due to COVID-19. When Haarms transferred from Purdue, he only had one year of eligibility remaining. Thanks to the rule change, Haarms suddenly had two years to play at BYU. Before the season tipped off, however, Haarms told the media that it would be his final college season.

After BYU lost to UCLA in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Haarms doubled down on his position. "This is it for me," Haarms said. "Tough to go out like that."

So what is the purpose of this article? On Saturday night, Haarms posted on Instagram and hinted at a potential return to BYU, saying he was weighing his options for next season:

Haarms also posted a story on his Instagram - it was a puzzle  from Mark Pope that asked Haarms for one more year:

Bringing back Haarms would be a huge boost to a BYU team that received a #6 seed in the NCAA tournament. Unfortunately for BYU fans, the Cougars received a very tough draw in #11 UCLA. The Bruins advanced all the way to the Final Four, and (as of the time of this article) are giving Gonzaga everything they can handle in the Final Four.

It wouldn't be the first time Coach Pope has recruited a player back to BYU when he planned on going pro. When Pope arrived at BYU as the new head coach, Yoeli Childs was preparing to enter the NBA Draft. He recruited Childs back to BYU and put together a special 2020 run that ended when COVID-19 canceled the NCAA tournament.

