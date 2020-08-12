CougsDaily
Top Stories
News
Lavell's Lounge

BYU Basketball Official 2020-2021 Roster

Casey Lundquist

After a wild offseason full of roster movement, BYU basketball posted their official roster.

Returning Players (Name, Position, Eligibility)

  • #13 Alex Barcello - Guard - SR
  • #25 Gavin Baxter - Forward - JR
  • #44 Connor Harding - Guard - JR
  • #42 Richard Harward - Center - JR
  • #21 Trevin Knell - Guard - SO
  • #40 Kolby Lee - Forward - JR
  • #1 Wyatt Lowell - Forward - SO
  • #15 Cameron Pearson - Guard - SO
  • #10 Jesse Wade - Guard - JR 

BYU has a solid core of players returning next season. Barcello, Harding, and Baxter will take on much bigger roles in 2020. BYU needs a consistent scorer to emerge from this group. Jesse Wade is a player who could emerge if he stays healthy.

2020 Recruiting Class (Name, Position, Eligibility)

  • #5 Gideon George - Forward - JR
  • #20 Spencer Johnson - Guard - SO
  • #33 Caleb Lohner - Forward - FR
  • #24 Townsend Tripple - Guard - FR

Gideon George is one of the most intriguing players on the roster. George, a native of Nigeria, is listed at 6'6 with prototypical NBA length. George is a JUCO transfer with two years of eligibility remaining. Caleb Lohner officially signed with BYU after initially signing with the University of Utah.

2020 Transfers (Name, Position, Eligibility)

  • #3 Matt Haarms - Center - SR
  • #4 Brandon Averette - Guard - SR
  • #2 Brandon Warr - Guard - SR

You can expect Coach Pope and staff to consistently recruit from the transfer portal in the future. BYU added three talented transfers over the offseason.

2020 Returned Missionaries (Name, Position, Eligibility)

  • #0 Hunter Erickson - Guard - FR

Erickson is an athletic guard out of Timpview High School. It's never easy to return from a mission and compete for playing time right away, but Erickson will have the opportunity to do just that if he's able to return to basketball form.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NCAA Releases Guidelines for the Fall Sports

Each division must determine whether their respective fall sports seasons and championships should occur this year by August 21.

Casey Lundquist

Fall College Football gets the 'Swing Vote', Big 12 Opts to Play

According to reports, the Big 12 has decided to move forward with a college football season.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

VIDEO: Fall Camp Continues Amidst Scheduling Uncertainties

BYU Football continues fall camp as conferences around the country decide the fate of college football in the Fall. Catch the best of BYU Fall Camp here.

Max Clark

Latest Updates on Each College Football Conference

The Big Ten and PAC-12 canceled their fall seasons, more news is expected later today.

Casey Lundquist

Down goes the Big Ten and PAC-12...

https://www.si.com/college/2020/08/11/ncaa-football-season-big-ten-pac-12-canceled

Casey Lundquist

Today Could Provide Answers for BYU Football

After a wild Monday, Tuesday could provide answers for the 2020 college football season - or the decision could be delayed again.

Casey Lundquist

Mountain West Conference cancels season...

https://watchstadium.com/sources-mountain-west-cancels-fall-football-season-08-10-2020/

Casey Lundquist

Report: Kody Epps Stands Out in First Week of BYU Football Fall Camp

It only took one week for Kody Epps to make an impression on his coaches and teammates.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Tweets out New COVID-19 Friendly Face Shields

BYU added new "Splash Shields" to their fall camp equipment.

Casey Lundquist

Chandon Herring named to the Athletic’s 2020 Freaks List

Chandon Herring – senior offensive lineman – has been named to Bruce Feldman’s 2020 college football freaks list as we get closer to the hopeful start of a college football season.

Max Clark