BYU Basketball Official 2020-2021 Roster

After a wild offseason full of roster movement, BYU basketball posted their official roster.

Returning Players (Name, Position, Eligibility)

#13 Alex Barcello - Guard - SR

#25 Gavin Baxter - Forward - JR

#44 Connor Harding - Guard - JR

#42 Richard Harward - Center - JR

#21 Trevin Knell - Guard - SO

#40 Kolby Lee - Forward - JR

#1 Wyatt Lowell - Forward - SO

#15 Cameron Pearson - Guard - SO

#10 Jesse Wade - Guard - JR

BYU has a solid core of players returning next season. Barcello, Harding, and Baxter will take on much bigger roles in 2020. BYU needs a consistent scorer to emerge from this group. Jesse Wade is a player who could emerge if he stays healthy.

2020 Recruiting Class (Name, Position, Eligibility)

#5 Gideon George - Forward - JR

#20 Spencer Johnson - Guard - SO

#33 Caleb Lohner - Forward - FR

#24 Townsend Tripple - Guard - FR

Gideon George is one of the most intriguing players on the roster. George, a native of Nigeria, is listed at 6'6 with prototypical NBA length. George is a JUCO transfer with two years of eligibility remaining. Caleb Lohner officially signed with BYU after initially signing with the University of Utah.

2020 Transfers (Name, Position, Eligibility)

#3 Matt Haarms - Center - SR

#4 Brandon Averette - Guard - SR

#2 Brandon Warr - Guard - SR

You can expect Coach Pope and staff to consistently recruit from the transfer portal in the future. BYU added three talented transfers over the offseason.

2020 Returned Missionaries (Name, Position, Eligibility)

#0 Hunter Erickson - Guard - FR

Erickson is an athletic guard out of Timpview High School. It's never easy to return from a mission and compete for playing time right away, but Erickson will have the opportunity to do just that if he's able to return to basketball form.

