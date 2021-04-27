BYU Basketball Reportedly Makes the Cut for Mike Nuga

Mike Nuga is a grad transfer out of Kent State who averaged 17.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game last season. Nuga, who also shot 50% from the field last year, entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer after the season ended. According to NPH scouting, Nuga has cut his list of potential transfer destinations down to UNLV, BYU, and Wyoming:

Nuga would be a perfect fit for a BYU offense that is looking for a player that can score in multiple ways. Nuga is a threat from deep - he shot 38.5% from three last season and he has a quick release. What really stands out on film, in this author's opinion, is his speed and ability to get to the rim. You can check out a few of his highlights from last season here:

Nuga has one year of eligibility remaining. He played his first two years at Eastern Florida Junior College before he transferred to Portland State. After one season at Portland State, he transferred to Kent State where he sat out one season due to NCAA transfer rules. Nuga played for Ken State last season. However, his season came to a premature end after 13 games due to a knee injury.

