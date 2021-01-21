NewsLavell's Lounge+
BYU Basketball: Three Goals Against Portland

BYU looks to win their third-straight game against Portland on Thursday night.
BYU is coming off two critical road victories in WCC play as they prepare to host Portland on Thursday night. BYU is highly favored - KenPom gives BYU a 97% chance win on Thursday night. While the outcome might not be in doubt come the second half, here are three goals for BYU against Portland:

1. Shoot well from deep

BYU shot just 6/28 (21%) from three against Saint Mary's and San Francisco. That brought BYU's 3PT% down to 32.8% - that ranks 203 out of 347 teams. BYU's defense has won them some games lately, but they would be a very dangerous team come March if they can add improved three-point shooting on top of that. The first goal for BYU on Thursday is to shoot 35% from three as a team.

2. Improve net rating

BYU currently ranks #34 in net ranking. The net rating is an efficiency rating that helps determine seeding in the NCAA tournament. The second goal for the Cougars is to leave the Marriot Center with a better net rating than when they arrived.

3. Get to the free throw line

Less than 16% of BYU's points come from the free throw line - that ranks 278 out of 347 teams. The third and final goal for BYU against the Pilots is to manufacture points from the free throw line.

