BYU Basketball to Take on Gonzaga in the Kennel on Thursday

BYU basketball will take on the top team in the country on Thursday.

After BYU's game against Pacific was canceled on Monday, BYU started exploring multiple avenues to schedule more games. The cancellation marked the third cancellation in as many tries for BYU men's basketball in WCC play. BYU head coach Mark Pope sent out a tweet on Monday night announcing that BYU had found a game:

"It's go time! Get ready Cougar Nation! We got a GAME!!" - Mark Pope

On Tuesday, multiple reports surfaced that BYU will travel to #1 Gonzaga on Thursday. Vanquish the Foe was the first to report the news. Gonzaga is 10-0 with victories over #5 Kansas, #11 West Virginia, #3 Iowa, and #15 Virginia. The Zags are 1-0 in the WCC with a win over San Francisco. Thursday's game in the Kennel will mark BYU's first game in WCC play. An official announcement from BYU is expected very soon.

The last time these two teams met, #23 BYU beat #2 Gonzaga 91-78 on senior night. Yoeli Childs led all scorers with 28 points, he also added 10 rebounds. TJ Haws and Jake Toolson scored 16 points and 17 points for the Cougars, respectively. BYU will be without all three of those players on Thursday when they take on the Zags nearly one year later.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI