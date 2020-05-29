BYU Basketball Turns Their Attention to Transfer Daivien Williamson

CougsDaily
BYU is still in the market for an impact Point Guard transfer after missing out on Mac McClung earlier this week. Daivien Williamson from East Tennessee State is at the top of BYU's wish list. Williamson has two years of eligibility remaining. Through two seasons at East Tennessee State, Williamson averaged 10.0 points and 2.5 assists on 49.7% shooting from the field.

Williamson has BYU, Wake Forest, San Diego State, Georgetown, and Tulsa in his top five:

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported this morning that Williamson plans on announcing his commitment "in the next few days."

BYU fans have rallied to show Williamson love after former BYU great, Kyle Collinsworth, tweeted at Williamson yesterday.

Williamson's game would be a great fit on BYU's current roster. BYU is loaded along the front court, but BYU really needs a play-creating Point Guard to facilitate the offense. Williamson is able to create space off the bounce and make plays for himself and his teammates. Take a look at Williamson's Sophmore highlights:

Mark Pope and staff have relentlessly pursued transfers throughout this recruiting cycle - it feels like 90% of impact transfer have heard from BYU at some point. Landing Williamson would be a great conclusion to their continual recruiting efforts. 

