CougsDaily
Top Stories
News

BYU Basketball's Wyatt Lowell to Have Surgery on Torn Labrum

Casey Lundquist

BYU Basketball's Wyatt Lowell announced on his personal Instagram that he will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum. He said the following on Instagram:

"Hey ya'll, I'm heading into surgery today. I tore my labrum playing basketball last week. I'm super sad but this stuff happens and I'm excited to get back with the guys asap. Go Cougs!"

According to Hopkins Medicine, recovery from a torn labrum can take months:

"The recovery depends upon many factors, such as where the tear was located, how severe it was and how good the surgical repair was. It is believed that it takes at least four to six weeks for the labrum to reattach itself to the rim of the bone, and probably another four to six weeks to get strong. Once the labrum has healed to the rim of the bone, it should see stress very gradually so that it can gather strength. It is important not to reinjure it while it is healing." (Source)

Wyatt Lowell sat out last season due to NCAA transfer rules. Lowell transferred from UVU when Mark Pope accepted the BYU coaching job. Lowell was the WAC Freshman of the year at UVU after he played very well towards the end of his Freshman campaign. Lowell is listed at 6'10 and he shoots well from deep - he shot 37.6% from the 3-point line at UVU. After another year of development during his redshirt season, I expected Lowell to make an impact for BYU in 2020. 

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BYU Football Target Kingsley Suamataia Named Top Five Tackle in the Country

Kingsley Suamataia was listed as a top five Offensive Tackle by Sports Illustrated All American

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Makes the Cut for Elia Migao

Elia Migao cut his list to six schools.

Casey Lundquist

by

punters

Where Does BYU Fit if Only Power Five Conferences Play during the Fall?

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde talks about the G5 schools moving to a Spring season while P5 schools remain in the Fall.

Casey Lundquist

Watch: Former BYU Basketball Star Yoeli Childs Refines Jump Shot in Preparation for the NBA Draft

Yoeli Childs recently released a a workout video on his personal Instagram.

Casey Lundquist

Breaking: Devonta'e Henry-Cole Intends to Transfer to Utah State

News broke today that Devonta'e Henry-Cole intends to transfer from BYU.

Casey Lundquist

Report: Filip Petrusev Won't Return to Gonzaga

One of Gonzaga's best players has reportedly started his professional career in Europe.

Casey Lundquist

Who Could be the Next to Commit to BYU Football?

There are a few recruits to keep an eye on if you're a BYU fan.

Casey Lundquist

BYU AD Tom Holmoe Addresses Scheduling and COVID-19 Protocols

BYU AD Tom Holmoe joined BYU Sports Nation and addressed various relevant topics.

Casey Lundquist

Recapping the Preseason Recognition for the BYU Football Team

It's that time of year - watch list season. Here are all BYU football players that have earned preseason recognition.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Weekly Recruiting Update 7/19/2020

Get the latest updates on the week in BYU Football recruiting.

Casey Lundquist