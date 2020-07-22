BYU Basketball's Wyatt Lowell to Have Surgery on Torn Labrum

BYU Basketball's Wyatt Lowell announced on his personal Instagram that he will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum. He said the following on Instagram:

"Hey ya'll, I'm heading into surgery today. I tore my labrum playing basketball last week. I'm super sad but this stuff happens and I'm excited to get back with the guys asap. Go Cougs!"

According to Hopkins Medicine, recovery from a torn labrum can take months:

"The recovery depends upon many factors, such as where the tear was located, how severe it was and how good the surgical repair was. It is believed that it takes at least four to six weeks for the labrum to reattach itself to the rim of the bone, and probably another four to six weeks to get strong. Once the labrum has healed to the rim of the bone, it should see stress very gradually so that it can gather strength. It is important not to reinjure it while it is healing." (Source)

Wyatt Lowell sat out last season due to NCAA transfer rules. Lowell transferred from UVU when Mark Pope accepted the BYU coaching job. Lowell was the WAC Freshman of the year at UVU after he played very well towards the end of his Freshman campaign. Lowell is listed at 6'10 and he shoots well from deep - he shot 37.6% from the 3-point line at UVU. After another year of development during his redshirt season, I expected Lowell to make an impact for BYU in 2020.

