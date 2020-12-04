SI.com
BYU-Coastal Carolina: Three Keys to the Game

Casey Lundquist

On Wednesday, BYU was contacting teams across the country to find a game for this weekend. By Thursday morning, BYU and Coastal Carolina had agreed to play after Liberty was forced to cancel due to COVID-19. Now, #13 BYU will travel to#18 Coastal Carolina for a battle of two unbeaten teams. Here are three keys to the game:

1. Establish the run - dominate the line of scrimmage

All Navy

Zach Wilson gets all of the attention on offense, and rightfully so, but BYU has dominated defenses at the point of attack. The Cougars will have the advantage up front, and they need to continue their dominance on Saturday. 

Coastal Carolina features a very aggressive and fast defense that allows only 17 points per game. However, BYU is far and away the most balanced and dominant offense that Coastal Carolina will have faced this season. If BYU can establish the run, it will create opportunities in the play-action pass game. This should be a very big game for Tyler Allgeier.

2. Play assignment sound on defense

Coastal Carolina plays a spread offense with triple option principles. It's a very unique defense and BYU's staff has only had a few days to prepare for it. BYU needs to play assignment sound on defense to contain the Coastal Carolina playmakers. 

Who are Coastal Carolina's playmakers on offense? Here are a few players to watch:

1. Grayson McCall - QB

McCall is a dual-threat QB that takes care of the football. McCall has thrown for 20 touchdowns and only one interception this season.

2. CJ Marable - RB

CJ Marable is a very talented player who has the speed to give BYU challenges on defense. Marable has 592 yards this season on 119 carries.

3. Jaivon Heligh - WR

Jaivon leads the Chanticleers in receiving with 682 yards on the season.

4. Isaiah Likely - TE

Likely only has 17 receptions this season, but he averages 25 yards per reception. 

3. Limit turnovers

Coastal Carolina has forced 17 turnovers this season which is tied for 10th in the country. On offense, the Chanticleers average less than one turnover per game. BYU needs to take care of the football on Saturday because the Chanticleers likely won't give away many free possessions.

