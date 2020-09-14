SI.com
CougsDaily
HomeNewsLavell's Lounge+
Search

BYU Football Adds Game Against Louisiana Tech

Casey Lundquist

BYU announced another addition to their 2020 schedule this morning. The following is from BYU's official press release:

“We are fortunate that LA Tech had an open date on its schedule which provided an opportunity for them to travel to Provo,” said Holmoe. “We look forward to the matchup with the Bulldogs who are coming off a 10-win season.”

The two institutions have never met before in football. Located in Ruston, Louisiana, LA Tech began playing football in 1901. The Bulldogs have been a member of Conference USA since 2013 and went 10-3 in 2019, including a 14-0 victory over Miami in the 2019 Independence Bowl. In 118 seasons of football, LA Tech has won three Division II national championships (1972, 1973, 1974) and 25 conference titles. Current head coach Skip Holtz, son of legendary coach Lou Holtz, is beginning his eighth season at the helm with an overall record of 56-36, including six straight bowl victories, which is the longest bowl winning streak in college football.

Former BYU head coach Gary Crowton (2001-04) was the head football coach at LA Tech from 1996-98, before becoming the offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears from 1999-2000.

With the addition of the Bulldogs, No. 21/22 ranked BYU currently has seven future games on its 2020 football schedule including home games with Troy, LA Tech, UTSA, Texas State, Western Kentucky, and North Alabama and a road game at Houston. Kickoff times and broadcast plans will be announced at a later date, as will additional games when finalized.

THANKS FOR READING COUGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Casey Lundquist
Casey Lundquist

Editor

Icecougar
Icecougar said: What’s the likelihood that we get the game with Army rescheduled for later this season?

It's tough to say...Army's AD doesn't sound very impressed with BYU right now but maybe his tone will change once Army has a few cases of their own. If I had to put a number on it, I would say 30% chance it happens on Nov. 28th.

Icecougar
Icecougar

What’s the likelihood that we get the game with Army rescheduled for later this season?

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BYU Football: Three Things to Know About Louisiana Tech

BYU added Louisiana Tech to their 2020 schedule on Monday.

Casey Lundquist

How Former Cougars Fared in the NFL: Week One

Checking in on former BYU Cougars in the NFL.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Makes the Cut in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

AP released the first in-season AP top 25 and BYU made the cut.

Casey Lundquist

Updated SP+ Rankings: BYU in Top 25

BYU moved 12 spots in the lastest SP+ rankings.

Casey Lundquist

Five Players that Stood Out During BYU's Convincing Victory over Navy

Taking a closer look at some individual performances that stood out against Navy.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

When Can BYU-Army be Rescheduled?

BYU confirmed that the BYU-Army game has officially been postponed.

Casey Lundquist

BYU-Army Game Has Been Postponed

BYU confirmed that the BYU-Army game has officially been postponed.

Casey Lundquist

Saturday Slate: How to Watch BYU's 2020 Opponents

It's the second Saturday of the college football season. Several future opponents will take the field while BYU has a bye.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Commit Noah Moeaki on His Decision to Commit to the Cougars

Noah Moeaki is a 2022 BYU commit.

Casey Lundquist

Get to Know BYU Football Commit Noah Moeaki

Noah Moeaki is a 2022 BYU commit.

Casey Lundquist