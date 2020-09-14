BYU Football Adds Game Against Louisiana Tech

BYU announced another addition to their 2020 schedule this morning. The following is from BYU's official press release:

“We are fortunate that LA Tech had an open date on its schedule which provided an opportunity for them to travel to Provo,” said Holmoe. “We look forward to the matchup with the Bulldogs who are coming off a 10-win season.”

The two institutions have never met before in football. Located in Ruston, Louisiana, LA Tech began playing football in 1901. The Bulldogs have been a member of Conference USA since 2013 and went 10-3 in 2019, including a 14-0 victory over Miami in the 2019 Independence Bowl. In 118 seasons of football, LA Tech has won three Division II national championships (1972, 1973, 1974) and 25 conference titles. Current head coach Skip Holtz, son of legendary coach Lou Holtz, is beginning his eighth season at the helm with an overall record of 56-36, including six straight bowl victories, which is the longest bowl winning streak in college football.

Former BYU head coach Gary Crowton (2001-04) was the head football coach at LA Tech from 1996-98, before becoming the offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears from 1999-2000.

With the addition of the Bulldogs, No. 21/22 ranked BYU currently has seven future games on its 2020 football schedule including home games with Troy, LA Tech, UTSA, Texas State, Western Kentucky, and North Alabama and a road game at Houston. Kickoff times and broadcast plans will be announced at a later date, as will additional games when finalized.