BYU Football: Atunaisa Mahe to Return to Play in 2021

After suffering an injury that kept him out of the 2020 season, BYU defensive tackle Atunaisa Mahe will return to play in 2021.

After suffering an injury that kept him out of the 2020 season, BYU defensive tackle Atunaisa Mahe will return to play in 2021. Mahe made the following announcement on his instagram on Tuesday night:

"It was a rough year for us all I’m sure. But trusting God and having faith that His plan, with whatever trials and hardships that come along the way, will be worth the wait is what really matters. I was out on injury last season, but I’m excited for this new year and for the blessing to continue to do what I love."

In 2019, Mahe had 22 total tackles and 2 sacks. Mahe will be a welcomed addition to the 2021 defensive line unit who is looking to replace multiple seniors from the 2020 roster. Most notably, BYU loses Khyiris Tonga, Bracken El-Backri, and Zac Dawe.

Last week, we made way-too-early predictions for the 2021 depth chart. We listed Atunaisa Mahe as a co-starter at defensive tackle. Here was our projected two-deep along the defensive line:

Defensive Line

Defensive End 1

1. Gabe Summers OR Seleti Fevaleaki

3. Alema Pilimai

Nose Tackle

1. Caden Haws OR Atunaisa Mahe

3. John Nelson



Defensive Tackle

1. Lorenzo Fauataea

2.Earl Tuioti-Mariner OR Seleti Fevaleaki

Outside End

1. Alden Tofa OR Uriah Leiataua OR Tyler Batty

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI