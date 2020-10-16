SI.com
BYU Football: Bold Predictions against Houston

Casey Lundquist

BYU is 4-0 for the first time since 2014 with the opportunity to go 5-0 for the first time since 2008 tonight against Houston. Here are our score predictions and three bold predictions for tonight's game:

Score Predictions

Max - BYU 28 Houston 21

Casey - BYU 38 Houston 31

These two programs have met two times. In those contests, the two teams combined for 75.5 points on average. I expect similar levels of scoring on Friday night. 

Here are three bold predictions for tonight's game:

1. Zach Wilson will throw for 350+ yards

Zach Wilson has been great in 2020. He has thrown for 1,241 yards and accounted for 14 touchdowns while completing 81% of his passes. Wilson has been recognized on too-early Heisman lists and his NFL draft stock has improved by the week; Mel Kiper recently included Zach Wilson on his list of the top five quarterbacks eligible for the 2021 NFL draft. 

I think Wilson will have a big night against Houston with 350+ passing yards.

2. One big play on defense or special teams

That's it, that's the prediction. I think BYU will have at least one big play (turnover, big return, or punt block) that will turn the game in BYU's favor.

3. BYU forces three Houston turnovers

Houston struggled with ball security against Tulane totaling five team turnovers. I think BYU will force a few more turnovers tonight.

4. BONUS: Masen Wake will hurdle a Houston defender

USATSI_15050030_168390393_lowres

Masen Wake has been hurdling defenders on a weekly basis.

