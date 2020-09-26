SI.com
CougsDaily
BYU Football: Bold Predictions Against Troy

Casey Lundquist

Nearly three weeks ago, BYU dominated Navy on Labor Day. Today, BYU takes the field for the second time in 2020 against Troy. Here are three bold predictions for tonight's game:

1. Zach Wilson will throw for 300+ yards & 3 touchdowns

Zach Wilson did everything he was supposed to do against Navy - Wilson threw for 232 yards on 18 attempts, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception. He left the game in the third quarter when the game was out of reach. I think Wilson will have a big day against Troy throwing for 300+ yards and 3 touchdowns.

2. BYU will force 2+ Gunnar Watson turnovers

Gunnar Watson showed well in his first win against MTSU last week. He threw for 248 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception. He has a big arm, he's very accurate in short-yardage situations, and his favorite throw is a back-shoulder throw to his big receivers. 

I think BYU will force two or more Watson turnovers on Saturday night. Watson threw one interception last week and he threw a few more that could have been intercepted. In fact, he threw a pick six that was called back by an illegal substitution penalty. As a first-year starting QB, he also has a tendency to hold onto the ball a little too long. 

3. BYU will return a kickoff for a touchdown

Caleb Christensen for six, that's it.

Give me your bold predictions in the comment section.

