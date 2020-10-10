BYU Football: Bold Predictions Against UTSA

Just over one month ago, BYU dominated Navy on Labor Day. Today, BYU is 3-0 and ranked #15 in the country. The Cougars take the field as heavy favorites against UTSA. Here are three bold predictions for Saturday's game:

1. Zach Wilson will throw for four touchdowns

Zach Wilson is off to a great start to the 2020 season. He has thrown for 949 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 1 interception through three games. His performance has been spectacular, but there is one area where I'd like to see Wilson to improve - throwing touchdowns in the red zone. Of his six touchdown passes, only two have been in the red zone. Through three games, Wilson hasn't thrown a TD pass inside the 10 yard line. I think Wilson will change that trend tonight and throw for four touchdowns.

2. Tyler Batty will record 2+ sacks

Tyler Batty already has four sacks through three games. Now as a co-starter, Batty will see more playing time and will have more opportunities to create havoc upfront. I think Tyler Batty will record multiple sacks against UTSA.

3. BYU will cover the spread

As of the time of this article, BYU is a 35 point favorite to beat UTSA. I think BYU will cover the spread winning by 35+. Stay tuned for our staff score predictions later today.

Give me your bold predictions in the comment section.

