BYU Football: Bowl Projections After Loss to Coastal Carolina
Casey Lundquist
Last week, BYU was competing for the chance to play in a NY6 bowl. After suffering a loss to Coastal Carolina last weekend, BYU's bowl projections looks very different. Here is a recap of BYU's bowl projections from national analysts:
Bowl: Idaho Potato
Opponent: Nevada
Jerry Palm never included BYU in the NY6 conversation this season. Palm now has BYU against Nevada in the Idaho Potato bowl.
Bowl: Boca Raton Bowl
Opponent: UCF
Of all the bowl projections, this might be my favorite. It would be fun to see how BYU fares against a team with great speed like UCF.
Bowl: BYU
Opponent: Nevada
Bowl: New Mexico Bowl
Opponent: San Jose State
The New Mexico Bowl is not flashy, but San Jose State is undefeated.
Bowl: Montgomery Bowl
Opponent: Liberty
A battle of two one-loss independent teams could be fun.
Bowl: First Responder Bowl
Opponent: UTSA
Brett McMurphy must be for forgetting that BYU has already faced UTSA this season.
It's worth noting that Boston College has already opted out of a bowl game, and multiple reports suggest that more teams will opt out of bowl games this season. If multiple teams opt out of bowl games, could BYU find a spot in a better bowl than one mentioned above?
