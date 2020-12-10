BYU Football: Bowl Projections After Loss to Coastal Carolina

Last week, BYU was competing for the chance to play in a NY6 bowl. After suffering a loss to Coastal Carolina last weekend, BYU's bowl projections looks very different. Here is a recap of BYU's bowl projections from national analysts:

CBS Sports - Jerry Palm

Bowl: Idaho Potato

Opponent: Nevada

Jerry Palm never included BYU in the NY6 conversation this season. Palm now has BYU against Nevada in the Idaho Potato bowl.

College Football News

Bowl: Boca Raton Bowl

Opponent: UCF

Of all the bowl projections, this might be my favorite. It would be fun to see how BYU fares against a team with great speed like UCF.

Yahoo! Sports

Bowl: BYU

Opponent: Nevada

Bleacher Report

Bowl: New Mexico Bowl

Opponent: San Jose State

The New Mexico Bowl is not flashy, but San Jose State is undefeated.

247Sports

Bowl: Montgomery Bowl

Opponent: Liberty

A battle of two one-loss independent teams could be fun.

Stadium

Bowl: First Responder Bowl

Opponent: UTSA

Brett McMurphy must be for forgetting that BYU has already faced UTSA this season.

It's worth noting that Boston College has already opted out of a bowl game, and multiple reports suggest that more teams will opt out of bowl games this season. If multiple teams opt out of bowl games, could BYU find a spot in a better bowl than one mentioned above?

