BYU Football: Bowl Projections after Thanksgiving Weekend
Casey Lundquist
It's the end of November and we still don't know exactly what the bowl season will look like in 2020. However, that hasn't stopped national analysts from projecting bowl matchups. After an 9-0 start and a #14 ranking in the CFP rankings, BYU has a wide variety of bowl possibilities. Here are BYU's current bowl projections from national sites:
Kyle Bonagura
Bowl: Fiesta Bowl
Opponent: Washington
ESPN's Kyle Bonagura likes BYU's chances to make a NY6 bowl game. I would love to see BYU face Washington in the Fiesta Bowl after all the BYU-Washington drama last week.
Mark Schlabach
Bowl: New Mexico Bowl
Opponent: Fresno State
It would be extremely disappointing if BYU ends the season undefeated and ends up in the New Mexico Bowl.
Bowl: Lending Tree
Opponent: Coastal Carolina.
Jerry Palm hasn't included BYU in the NY6 conversation yet this season. Palm wants to see BYU face Coastal Carolina in the Lending Tree bowl.
Bowl: Fiesta Bowl
Opponent: USC
BYU beat a ranked USC team in overtime last season. A rematch in a NY6 bowl would be about as good as it gets for BYU fans.
Bowl: Fiesta Bowl
Opponent: USC
Bowl: Birmingham Bowl
Opponent: Tulsa
Bowl: Fiesta Bowl
Opponent: Oregon
Athlon still has Oregon winning the PAC-12 despite their loss against Oregon State last weekend.
Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:
Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated
Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist
Instagram - @BYU_SI