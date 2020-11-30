BYU Football: Bowl Projections after Thanksgiving Weekend

It's the end of November and we still don't know exactly what the bowl season will look like in 2020. However, that hasn't stopped national analysts from projecting bowl matchups. After an 9-0 start and a #14 ranking in the CFP rankings, BYU has a wide variety of bowl possibilities. Here are BYU's current bowl projections from national sites:

ESPN Bowl Projections

Kyle Bonagura

Bowl: Fiesta Bowl

Opponent: Washington

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura likes BYU's chances to make a NY6 bowl game. I would love to see BYU face Washington in the Fiesta Bowl after all the BYU-Washington drama last week.

Mark Schlabach

Bowl: New Mexico Bowl

Opponent: Fresno State

It would be extremely disappointing if BYU ends the season undefeated and ends up in the New Mexico Bowl.

CBS Sports - Jerry Palm

Bowl: Lending Tree

Opponent: Coastal Carolina.

Jerry Palm hasn't included BYU in the NY6 conversation yet this season. Palm wants to see BYU face Coastal Carolina in the Lending Tree bowl.

College Football News

Bowl: Fiesta Bowl

Opponent: USC

BYU beat a ranked USC team in overtime last season. A rematch in a NY6 bowl would be about as good as it gets for BYU fans.

Sporting News

Bowl: Fiesta Bowl

Opponent: USC

247Sports

Bowl: Birmingham Bowl

Opponent: Tulsa

Athlon Sports

Bowl: Fiesta Bowl

Opponent: Oregon

Athlon still has Oregon winning the PAC-12 despite their loss against Oregon State last weekend.

