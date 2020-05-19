BYU Football Breakout Players for 2020: No. 10 - Gunner Romney

It's time to countdown the top 10 BYU football players that are primed for a breakout season in 2020. Obviously, we're going to assume that football happens this fall. Before we get started, it's important to define what a breakout season means. For the purposes of this series, a breakout season means a player takes on a much bigger role than the prior season. That could be from role player to starter or starter to playmaker. Let's get started!

Honorable Mentions

Before we start our countdown, it's time to list the honorable mentions. BYU has been a young team the last few seasons so there are multiple players that could take big steps forward this year. These are the guys that fell just outside my list of 10 players: Keenan Ellis, Ben Bywater, D'Angelo Mandell, Dax Milne, Alema Pilimai

It was really hard to keep a few of these guys off the list. Mandell and Milne, in particular, could have really big years next year for BYU.

No. 10 - Gunner Romney

Gunner Romney was a highly-touted recruit coming out of high school. Romney has been productive for an underclassman, but he hasn't met the lofty (and probably unfair) expectations put on him when he arrived on campus. Through two seasons, Romney has 539 receiving yards on 44 receptions and 4 touchdowns. It's important to note that Romney has battled through some injuries at BYU - he's also been behind three very experienced Wide Receivers.

BYU needs multiple Wide Receivers to take a big step forward in 2020. Gunner will not only have the opportunity to become a clear-cut starter, he will also have the chance to become 'the guy' at WR for BYU. I expect Romney to go back-and-forth with Neil Pau'u for the most receiving yards at Wide Receiver in 2020.

