Candidates to Replace Dax Milne at Wide Receiver

Leading receiver Dax Milne declared for the NFL Draft on Thursday. Milne leaves big shoes to fill, but BYU has multiple players that will compete for Milne’s vacant spot who have been waiting for an opportunity. Here are six candidates to replace Dax Milne:

Chris Jackson

Chris Jackson was listed as Dax Milne's backup throughout the 2020 season - he had six receptions for 22 yards in 2020. Jackson is a JUCO transfer who has two years of eligibility remaining.

Keanu Hill

Keanu Hill has been slowed down by injuries through his first two years at BYU, but he has shown flashes during his limited playing time. Hill had four receptions for 70 yards last season including a 33-yard touchdown reception against Texas State.

Brayden Cosper

After battling injuries his first few seasons at BYU, Brayden Cosper was listed in the two-deep every week in 2020.

Kody Epps

Kody Epps dealt with injuries during his true freshman season. If Epps can stay healthy, he has the potential to see more playing time next season and even win the starting job.

Chase Roberts

Chase Roberts signed with BYU as part of the 2019 recruiting class. Roberts is a talented wide receiver out of American Fork High School - he participated in the Under Armour All-American game as a senior. Roberts will return from his mission soon. If he can shake off the mission rust quickly, he could see early playing time.

Miles Davis

Miles Davis signed with BYU as a wide receiver, but he saw playing time at running back as a true freshman when Jackson McChesney and Hinckley Ropati suffered season-ending injuries. Davis is very talented and he has the potential to be a future star for BYU.