BYU Football: Chaz Ah You Out for Season

Junior linebacker Chaz Ah You sustained an injury that will end his season. We have confirmed Norma Gonzalez's report that Ah You's injury was a pre-existing condition that needed to be operated on this fall. Due to COVID-19 conditions, Ah You opted to undergo surgery this week. The injury, that was first reported by Jake Hatch of Locked on Cougars, is season ending. Losing Ah You is a big loss for the BYU defense - Ah You is a proven playmaker.

Ah You struggled previously with a shoulder injury last season that forced him to miss three games dur the Cougar's 2019 campaign and the entirety of spring ball.

After moving from Linebacker to Safety, the 6-foot-2 Ah You is a key component of the Cougar secondary. During the 2019 season Ah You registered 31 total tackles, including 24 solo tackles, a forced fumble and subsequent fumble recovery, an interception, and a sack.

Ah You was a coveted player in high school and received offers from over two dozen division one programs including the likes of Notre Dame, Michigan, and Oregon. He was ranked the no.1 safety in Utah and the no.2 overall recruit for his recruiting class.

George Udo is listed as Ah You’s backup and could replace him in the starting lineup. Troy Warner could also move to Safety as Chris Wilcox returns to the lineup.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI