BYU Football Commit Flips to Pitt on Mission

Casey Lundquist

Trey Andersen
Photo credit: Twitter @TreyAndersen87

Trey Andersen, who committed to BYU as part of the 2019 recruiting class, will no longer be joining the BYU football program when he returns from his mission. On Tuesday, Andersen's family announced that he had committed to Pitt. Out of high school, Andersen was listed as a low three-star recruit on 247sports. 

Before leaving on his mission, Trey committed to BYU as a PWO offensive lineman over offers from Eastern Washington, Weber State, and Montana State - Northern. Andersen played Tight End in high school but BYU wanted him as an Offensive Tackle. While Andersen accepted the offer from BYU and committed late in the process, he didn't sign a national letter of intent. Andersen had his heart set on playing Tight End and Pitt offered him a scholarship as a Tight End.

Losing Andersen as a PWO is a notable loss - BYU was high on Andersen's potential which is why they offered him a roster spot. But BYU will be just fine at tackle. Since Andersen committed in 2019, BYU's outlook at OT has improved. For Andersen, he will be able to play the position he wants to play at the FBS level. We wish Trey the best of luck in his endeavors at Pitt.

