BYU Football Commit Raider Damuni Puts Versatility on Display

Raider Damuni is a 2021 BYU commit whose recruitment has taken off over the past couple years. Most recently, Damuni received offers from Oregon and Stanford. There's a lot to like about Damuni's game but one thing in particular has garnered attention from coaches across the country - his versatility. Over the past few weeks, Damuni has put his versatility on display. Here's a few samples from the last three weeks:

Pick Six at Bingham

Timpview trailed Bingham by 10 late in the second half when Damuni intercepted a pass to bring Timpview within a field goal. On this play, Damuni is playing corner against fellow BYU target Isaiah Glasker.

Three touchdowns against Mountain Ridge

One week later, Raider accounted for three touchdowns in a win against Mountain Ridge including a kickoff return on the opening kick:

Later in the game, Damuni lined up at Safety and intercepted a pass that he returned for a touchdown. He also threw for a touchdown that night because why not?

TD Pass, TFL, and QB Hurry against Cyprus

Last week against Cyprus, Damuni was all over the field once again. He had a touchdown pass, a TFL, and a QB hurry that nearly caused an interception.

Raider Damuni's versatility and talent could allow him to be a multi-year starter for BYU once he arrives in Provo.

