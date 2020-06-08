CougsDaily
Top Stories
News

BYU Football Could Start Mandatory Practices in Mid July

Casey Lundquist

Ty'Son vs Tennessee

Football isn't back yet, but the likelihood of college football this fall is about to improve. Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reports that "Football coaches could begin interacting with their players as soon as the second week of July and by mid-July, they’ll be conducting walk-through practices, with a ball. That’s according to an NCAA proposal set for approval this week."

Dellenger says, "On Thursday, the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee is expected to approve the long-talked-about six-week preseason practice plan and recommend it to the NCAA D-I Council. The plan is in the last stages of finalization." Typically, fall camp is only four weeks long. This extended fall camp would allow teams more time to prepare for the upcoming season since most schools were unable to complete spring practice.

The six weeks would be broken up into two phases: "enhanced" summer training and preseason training. "Enhanced" summer training would be a two-week period where "athletes are allowed 20 hours a week for activities. That includes eight hours of strength training and film review, an hour walk-through practice each day and an hour of daily team meetings. Enhanced training has been compared to NFL OTAs, but players cannot wear helmets or pads during walk-throughs."

The preseason training would be like the fall camp that we are accustomed to. However, this year might require multiple practices per day to maintain social distancing. Dellenger says a few "coaches have discussed holding two-to-four separate practices a day, each including a different and smaller group of players."

The start date for the enhanced summer training depends on the date of your first game. For teams that kickoff on Labor day weekend, they would be allowed to start on July 13. BYU kicks off two days earlier than most schools, so I would expect them to start on July 11. 

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BYU Football: Zach Wilson on BYU's Schedule and the Quarterback Competition

Zach Wilson joined the "Dubs Only" podcast to talk about his preparations for the upcoming season.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Breakout Players for 2020: No. 3 - Zach Wilson

This is the continuation of a series where we'll countdown 10 BYU Football players that are primed for a breakout season.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Weekly Recruiting Update 6/7/2019

Get the latest updates on the week in BYU Football recruiting.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Three Things Caleb Lohner Would Bring to BYU Basketball

Caleb Lohner signed with Utah as part of the 2020 recruiting class. Reports surfaced yesterday that Lohner asked to be released from his NLI to play for BYU.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Counting Down NCAA Football Ratings for BYU Football Roster: 31-40

Without live sports it's time to get creative. Here are our projected "NCAA Football 21" ratings for BYU if the game was made in 2020.

Casey Lundquist

Film Review of BYU Football Commit Raider Damuni

Raider Damuni has received offers from across the country - it's easy to see why after watching his film.

Casey Lundquist

A Look at BYU Football's Pipeline at Offensive Line

A look at the players who are set to join to join the program over the next few years

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Petey Tuipulotu Will Play With Both Brothers for First Time at BYU

Petey Tuipulotu will be one of three Tuipulotu brothers on the 2020 roster.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: The Case for Zach Wilson at Quarterback

BYU Football returns three Quarterbacks who have game experience. Here is the case for Zach Wilson to be the starting Quarterback.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Signee Bruce Garrett Wants to Build a Career at BYU

Bruce Garrett is a BYU Football signee who will arrive in Provo in a few weeks

Casey Lundquist