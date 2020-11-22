BYU Football: Current Bowl Projections after 9-0 Start
Casey Lundquist
Nobody knows exactly what the bowl season will look like in 2020, but that hasn't stopped national analysts from projecting bowl matchups. After an 9-0 start and a #8 ranking (that number could change when the new AP poll comes out) in the AP poll, BYU has caught the attention of national analysts. Here are BYU's current bowl projections from national sites:
Kyle Bonagura
Bowl: Fiesta Bowl
Opponent: Oregon
ESPN's Kyle Bonagura likes BYU's chances to make a NY6 bowl game. I would love to see this BYU offense go up against a very talented but inexperienced Oregon defense.
Mark Schlabach
Bowl: Fiesta Bowl
Opponent: Oregon
What's better than a Fiesta bowl projection against Oregon? Two Fiesta bowl projections against Oregon.
Bowl: Myrtle Beach
Opponent: Coastal Carolina.
Jerry Palm hasn't included BYU in the NY6 conversation yet this season. Palm wants to see BYU face Coastal Carolina in the Myrtle Beach bowl.
Bowl: Fiesta Bowl
Opponent: USC
BYU beat a ranked USC team in overtime last season. A rematch in a NY6 bowl would be about as good as it gets for BYU fans.
Bowl: Armed Forces Bowl
Opponent: SMU
Note: These Athlon projections are five days old.
Bowl: Fiesta Bowl
Opponent: Oregon
Note: These USA Today projections are five days old.
Bowl: Fiesta Bowl
Opponent: Oregon
BYU-Oregon in the Fiesta bowl is the most popular choice on the list this week.
Note: These Stadium projections are seven days old.
Bowl: Peach
Opponent: Cincinnati