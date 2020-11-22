SI.com
BYU Football: Current Bowl Projections after 9-0 Start

Casey Lundquist

Nobody knows exactly what the bowl season will look like in 2020, but that hasn't stopped national analysts from projecting bowl matchups. After an 9-0 start and a #8 ranking (that number could change when the new AP poll comes out) in the AP poll, BYU has caught the attention of national analysts. Here are BYU's current bowl projections from national sites:

ESPN Bowl Projections

Kyle Bonagura

Bowl: Fiesta Bowl

Opponent: Oregon

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura likes BYU's chances to make a NY6 bowl game. I would love to see this BYU offense go up against a very talented but inexperienced Oregon defense.

Mark Schlabach

Bowl: Fiesta Bowl

Opponent: Oregon

What's better than a Fiesta bowl projection against Oregon? Two Fiesta bowl projections against Oregon.

CBS Sports - Jerry Palm

Bowl: Myrtle Beach

Opponent: Coastal Carolina.

Jerry Palm hasn't included BYU in the NY6 conversation yet this season. Palm wants to see BYU face Coastal Carolina in the Myrtle Beach bowl.

College Football News

Bowl: Fiesta Bowl

Opponent: USC

BYU beat a ranked USC team in overtime last season. A rematch in a NY6 bowl would be about as good as it gets for BYU fans.

USATSI_15077392_168390393_lowres

247Sports

Bowl: Armed Forces Bowl

Opponent: SMU

Athlon Sports

Note: These Athlon projections are five days old.

Bowl: Fiesta Bowl

Opponent: Oregon

USA Today

Note: These USA Today projections are five days old.

Bowl: Fiesta Bowl

Opponent: Oregon

BYU-Oregon in the Fiesta bowl is the most popular choice on the list this week.

Stadium

Note: These Stadium projections are seven days old.

Bowl: Peach

Opponent: Cincinnati

