BYU Football: Current Cougars Mirror Former Cougars in the NFL

Max Clark

The No. 11 BYU Cougars dominated the Texas State Bobcats by a final score of 52-14 in their first home game in front of fans this year. Some of BYU’s stand-out plays from the night looked very similar to some of the plays made by Cougar alumni in the NFL on Sunday:

1. Pick-Six

Isaiah Kaufusi secured his first interception of the season, returning it for six points. Former Cougar turned Kansas City Chief Daniel “Dirty Dan” Sorenson had a very similar pick-six in the Chiefs matchup with the Denver Broncos. 

2. Rushing Touchdown 

USATSI_15113748_168390393_lowres

Lopini Katoa grabbed his fourth rushing touchdown of the season on a short run from inside the five. Jamaal “Juice” Williams – who was filling in as the starter in Green Bay for an injured Aaron Jones – grabbed his first rushing touchdown of the year, also inside the five yard line.

 3. Mid-field Interception 

Jared Kapisi came in at safety for Zayne Anderson late in the game for the Cougars and came up with a pick to help secure a win for the Cougars on Saturday night. Fred “All-Pro Fred” Warner had a similar interception for the 49ers on New England quarterback Cam Newton. See all of the similarities side-by-side in the video.

Comments

