BYU Football Decision Tracker

Stay up to date with the BYU football players that will decide whether they want to return for the 2021 season.
Given the strange circumstances surrounding the 2020 college football season, multiple players on BYU's roster have to decide on their plans for the 2021 season. This season didn't count against anyone's eligibility, so every senior can return to play in 2021. In addition, BYU has a few juniors that need to decide between the NFL and returning to BYU next season. Below is a decision tracker for each player, this will be updated throughout the next few weeks as players announce their 2021 plans.

Seniors

Zayne Anderson

Zayne Anderson accepted an invitation to the Hula Bowl, he will not return for the 2021 season.

Matt Bushman

Matt Bushman has started preparing for the NFL, he will not return for the 2021 season.

Zac Dawe

Bracken El-Bakri

Kavika Fonua

Kyle Griffitts

Chandon Herring

Tristen Hoge

Tristen Hoge accepted an invitation to the Hula Bowl, he will not return for the 2021 season.

Jared Kapisi

Isaiah Kaufusi

Uriah Leiataua

Kieffer Longson

Khyiris Tonga

Khyiris Tonga accepted an invitation to the Hula Bowl, he will not return for the 2021 season.

Jeddy Tuiloma

Troy Warner

Chris Wilcox

Chris Wilcox told the media a few weeks ago that this would be his last season at BYU. According to Ben Criddle of ESPN 960, Wilcox already signed with an agency and that's why he opted out of the bowl game.

Juniors

Brady Christensen

James Empey

Zach Wilson

Nothing is official until Zach Wilson makes an announcement, but it would be very surprising if Zach Wilson returns to BYU next season. He has been projected as a top five pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

