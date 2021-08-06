BYU Defense Records Multiple Interceptions on the Second Day of Fall Camp

On Thursday, BYU kicked off 2021 fall camp. You can check out a few highlights from the first day of practice in the video above. On Friday, the Cougars took the field once again. The team was inside the indoor practice facility due to poor air quality in the state of Utah.

There was no media availability on Friday. However, BYU posted a few defensive highlights on Twitter following Friday's practice. In the clip, three different players recorded interceptions for BYU.

The first interception came courtesy of BYU safety Hayden Livingston. In high school, Livingston was a dual-threat quarterback out of Rigby, Idaho. Livingston saw playing time on defense last season, and he was a staple on special teams.

The second interception was recorded by Mitchell Price. Price prepped at Pleasant Grove High School before walking on to play at BYU.

The third and final interception came from #2 Keenan Ellis. Ellis locked down a starting corner spot last season, and he was listed as a starter coming out of spring.

In addition, #19 Javelle Brown recorded a pass break-up while covering #18 Gunner Romney. Brown came to BYU via Mira Mesa High School in San Diego, California. During his first two years at BYU, he has bounced around between wide receiver, defensive back, and he has even taken reps at running back. Javelle was listed as a safety coming out of spring practices. Given BYU's need for depth at that position, Brown might have found a home in the defensive backfield.

Credit: BYU Photo

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI