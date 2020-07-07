BYU Football Extends First DL Offer of '22 Class: Dallas Vakalahi

This has been a quiet recruiting summer for BYU. However, the coaching staff is still evaluating a lot of young players and extending offers to players in the 2022 and 2023 graduating classes. Yesterday, Dallas Vakalahi was the first 2022 Defensive Tackle prospect to receive an offer from BYU. BYU's Defensive Line coach, Ilaisa Tuiaki, extended the offer:

Vakalahi is listed as a Defensive Tackle at 6'3 270 lbs. Vakalahi preps at West High in Salt Lake City, Utah. Listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, BYU is Vakalahi's first offer. Vakalahi has also received recruiting interest from Utah and Utah State.

You can check out Vakalahi's Sophmore season highlights below:

Vakalahi has a very similar build to current BYU DL, Lorenzo Fauatea, when he was coming out of high school. Fauatea was listed at 6'4 265 lbs. Vakalahi, like Fauatea, can line up either inside or outside depending on the scheme.

Vakalahi is the first 2022 Defensive Tackle to receive an offer from BYU and the second defensive lineman to receive an offer from BYU - the Cougars extended an early offer to DE Cristian Pilimai. Pilimai is from California and the brother of current BYU DE, Alema Pilimai.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI