BYU Football Extends Offer to Four Star OL George Maile

BYU extended an offer to 2022 OL prospect George Maile on Thursday night. Maile preps at Bingham High School and is the younger brother of 2021 Utah State commit Tupou Maile. George currently holds offers from USC, Utah, Cal, Nebraska, Oregon and now BYU among others - he is listed as a four star recruit on 247Sports.

It's easy to see why so many schools out West are competing for Maile's services. Maile is athletic - he moves really well at 6'3 270 lbs. Bingham frequently puts his athleticism on display as the pulling blocker where he creates big holes in the run game. He's also physical as you can see in his highlights, which are properly named "All My Victims". Maile has played both guard and tackle at Bingham.

I caught up with Maile to discuss his most recent offer from in-state BYU:

Maile prioritizes relationships in his recruitment and he has built a strong relationship with BYU OL coach Eric Mateos over the last few months. For Maile, the BYU offer is a special one as he dreamt of playing for BYU "since [he] was a little kid." His offer announcement included a picture of him in elementary school sporting BYU gear, and his Mom posted a picture of a young George posing for a picture with Cosmo.

Growing up in Utah as a BYU fan, George is no stranger to the rivalry chatter between BYU fans and Utah fans. He even got involved in some friendly rivalry banter after he announced his offer:

For George, his family plays a major role in his recruitment. "My family motivates me to work harder and keep on pushing through," Maile said. George's Mother is a Utah State fan and USC alumni. Despite her connections to two programs on George's offer sheet, she made it clear on twitter that she would support George should he go to BYU and would even "wear Cougar gear if he accepts!"

BYU has prioritized OL recruiting and development over Kalani Sitake's tenure and George would be a big addition to an impressive OL pipeline. Maile tells Sports Illustrated that he is hearing most from Oregon State and UCLA.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI