BYU Football: Fans Allowed at Spring Game

On Wednesday morning, BYU athletics announced that fans will be allowed to attend the spring football game for $10 per person. BYU released the following statement in a Wednesday morning press release:

PROVO, Utah — BYU football will conclude its 15-session spring camp with a public practice on Friday, March 26 at 6 p.m. in LaVell Edwards Stadium.To allow for proper social distancing and contact tracing, the team’s public practice will be a ticketed event allowing up to 7,500 fans to attend. Fans must sit in ticketed seats and masks will be required. Tickets are $10 and go on sale at BYUtickets.com on Thursday, March 18. Ticket sales will begin at the following times on Thursday for Cougar Club members and the public.

An alumni game will take place starting at 4 p.m. prior to the team’s final practice at 6 p.m. LaVell Edwards Stadium gates (1, 5, 6, 11) will open at 3:30 p.m. No bags are allowed. Concessions will be available.The Friday night public practice gives fans the chance to get an early glimpse at Kalani Sitake’s team as it prepares for the upcoming 2021 season, including the play of BYU’s outstanding quarterbacks competing to take over the starting role vacated by All-American Zach Wilson going to the NFL. Wilson will be among 20 former Cougars who will participate in the BYU Pro Day taking place that same day, March 26, in Provo. The BYU Pro Day will have live coverage on BYUtv and the NFL Network beginning at 10 a.m. as well as ESPN and via BYU social media platforms.