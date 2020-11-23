Former BYU football greats had a great day in the NFL on Sunday. Here are five former Cougars that made headlines:

Jamaal Williams

Towards the end of the first half against the Indianapolis Colts, Williams caught a touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to give the Packers a 14 point lead.

Sione Takitaki

Sione Takitaki intercepted an errant pass from Carsen Wetz and returned it 50 yards for the touchdown. Takitaki also added three solo tackles. The Browns would go on to win 22-17.

Daniel Sorenson

With less than 30 seconds remaining, Daniel Sorensen intercepted Derek Carr to seal a 35-31 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sorenson has built a reputation for being a closer in Kansas City:

Taysom Hill

Former BYU great Taysom Hill shined in his first career NFL start. Hill, who was filling in for an injured Drew Brees, threw for 233 yards on 23 attempts and ran for 51 yards on 10 attempts including two touchdowns. Some of Taysom's highlights are embedded at the top of this article.

Harvey Langi

There haven't been many bright spots for the New York Jets in 2020, but Harvey Langi might be one of the few. Harvey Langi had 11 total tackles in a losing effort against the LA Chargers.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI