BYU Football: Former Cougars Shine in the NFL

Casey Lundquist

Former BYU football greats had a great day in the NFL on Sunday. Here are five former Cougars that made headlines:

Jamaal Williams

Towards the end of the first half against the Indianapolis Colts, Williams caught a touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to give the Packers a 14 point lead.

Sione Takitaki

USATSI_15224295_168390393_lowres

Sione Takitaki intercepted an errant pass from Carsen Wetz and returned it 50 yards for the touchdown. Takitaki also added three solo tackles. The Browns would go on to win 22-17.

Daniel Sorenson

With less than 30 seconds remaining, Daniel Sorensen intercepted Derek Carr to seal a 35-31 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sorenson has built a reputation for being a closer in Kansas City:

Taysom Hill

USATSI_15224797_168390393_lowres

Former BYU great Taysom Hill shined in his first career NFL start. Hill, who was filling in for an injured Drew Brees, threw for 233 yards on 23 attempts and ran for 51 yards on 10 attempts including two touchdowns. Some of Taysom's highlights are embedded at the top of this article.

Harvey Langi

There haven't been many bright spots for the New York Jets in 2020, but Harvey Langi might be one of the few. Harvey Langi had 11 total tackles in a losing effort against the LA Chargers.

