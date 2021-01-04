BYU Football: Four Candidates for Offensive Coordinator

BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes is moving on to become the next offensive coordinator at Baylor. Now that BYU is in the market for a new OC, here are four early candidates to replace Jeff Grimes:

1. Aaron Roderick

BYU QB coach and passing coordinator seems like a natural fit for the position. Roderick is an ace recruiter and he has done an excellent job with the quarterbacks over the last few seasons. Grimes was in quarantine for the Boca Raton Bowl against UCF so Aaron Roderick took over play-calling duties - BYU's offense did not skip a beat. Roderick has play-calling experience beyond the Boca Raton Bowl, he was the co-offensive coordinator at Utah from 2015-2016.

2. Fesi Sitake

Current BYU wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake was the offensive coordinator at Weber State from 2016-2017.

3. Steve Clark

A third internal candidate? Yes. BYU tight ends coach Steve Clark was the offensive coordinator at Weber State prior to coming to BYU in 2016. Clark was the lone survivor on the offensive staff when Jeff Grimes was brought in as the new offensive coordinator in 2018.

4. Paul Peterson

Paul Peterson is the head coach at Dixie State. When BYU was searching for an offensive coordinator following the 2017 season, Peterson was head coach at Snow College and a candidate for the vacant OC position. Peterson moved on from Snow College to become the head coach at Dixie State. His first season was a successful one, check out this snippet from Dixie State:

"During his first year on the DSU sideline, Peterson led the Trailblazers to an 8-3 record in 2019, marking the most successful season of the program's 14-year NCAA Division II era. Under Peterson's guidance, the Dixie State offense averaged a program-record 34.5 points per game and scored a Division II-era best 50 touchdowns during the 2019 campaign."

Even it Peterson is not named the offensive coordinator at BYU, he could be a candidate to fill the vacant spot on BYU's offensive staff.

This list is not comprehensive and BYU could find their new offensive coordinator from a variety of places. However, an internal hire seems most likely. It's worth noting that unlike the head coach position, the offensive coordinator does not need to be a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

