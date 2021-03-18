BYU Football: Hirkley Latu Transfer to UCF

On Thursday afternoon, former BYU linebacker/defensive end Hirkley Latu announced his plans to transfer to UCF. Latu, who committed to BYU in 2016 over offers from Utah State, Utah, and Oregon State, entered the transfer portal earlier this year.

Latu was on BYU's roster in 2018 and 2020. After missing the 2018 season due to injury, he switched from linebacker to defensive line in the spring of 2019. He entered the transfer portal in August of 2019 (he missed the entire 2019 season) before eventually returning to BYU for the 2020 season. After the 2020 season, he entered the transfer portal once again. Latu found a new home his second time in the transfer portal.

Latu appeared in one game for BYU in 2020 - he recorded one tackle in his sole appearance during a blowout against Louisiana Tech. Latu was buried on the depth chart at BYU, he didn't appear on the two-deep throughout the 2020 season.

Latu will see some familiar faces at UCF. The last time BYU took the field was against UCF in December. The Cougars dominated the Knights 49-23 in December thanks to dominant performances from both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

