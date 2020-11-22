SI.com
BYU Football Holds Steady at No. 8 in both Major Polls

Casey Lundquist

BYU improved to 9-0 for the first time since 2001 with a dominant win over North Alabama. BYU's 9-0 start has earned them a spot in the top-25 for eleven consecutive weeks.

AP released another in-season AP top 25 on Sunday. It's important to remember that 2020 rankings are different than any rankings we've seen before - some of the ranked teams have only played two or three games while others have played nine games. Most notably, the PAC-12 kicked off their season last month which caused some initial shuffling in the rankings.

Here is the new AP top 25:

  1. Alabama
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Ohio State
  4. Clemson
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Florida
  7. Cincinnati
  8. BYU
  9. Oregon
  10. Miami
  11. Northwestern
  12. Indiana
  13. Georgia
  14. Oklahoma
  15. Iowa State
  16. Coastal Carolina
  17. Marshall
  18. Wisconsin
  19. USC
  20. Texas
  21. Oklahoma State
  22. Auburn
  23. Louisiana-Lafayette
  24. Tulsa
  25. North Carolina

BYU also stay at #8 in the coaches poll. The coaches poll has included the Big Ten and the PAC-12 the last few months. Here is the latest coaches poll:

  1. Alabama
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Ohio State
  4. Clemson
  5. Florida
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Cincinnati
  8. BYU
  9. Miami
  10. Georgia
  11. Oregon
  12. Indiana
  13. Northwestern
  14. Oklahoma
  15. Iowa State
  16. Marshall
  17. Coastal Carolina
  18. USC
  19. Auburn
  20. Wisconsin
  21. Texas
  22. Oklahoma State
  23. North Carolina
  24. Lousiana-Lafayette
  25. Tulsa

BYU does not have a game schedule until December 12th. The Cougars are running out of time to schedule a game for this weekend, but they still have time to schedule a game for the weekend of December 5th. With so many weeks of football remaining, I think it's important for BYU to find another game.

