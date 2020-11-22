BYU Football Holds Steady at No. 8 in both Major Polls

BYU improved to 9-0 for the first time since 2001 with a dominant win over North Alabama. BYU's 9-0 start has earned them a spot in the top-25 for eleven consecutive weeks.

AP released another in-season AP top 25 on Sunday. It's important to remember that 2020 rankings are different than any rankings we've seen before - some of the ranked teams have only played two or three games while others have played nine games. Most notably, the PAC-12 kicked off their season last month which caused some initial shuffling in the rankings.

Here is the new AP top 25:

Alabama Notre Dame Ohio State Clemson Texas A & M Florida Cincinnati BYU Oregon Miami Northwestern Indiana Georgia Oklahoma Iowa State Coastal Carolina Marshall Wisconsin USC Texas Oklahoma State Auburn Louisiana-Lafayette Tulsa North Carolina

BYU also stay at #8 in the coaches poll. The coaches poll has included the Big Ten and the PAC-12 the last few months. Here is the latest coaches poll:

Alabama Notre Dame Ohio State Clemson Florida Texas A & M Cincinnati BYU Miami Georgia Oregon Indiana Northwestern Oklahoma Iowa State Marshall Coastal Carolina USC Auburn Wisconsin Texas Oklahoma State North Carolina Lousiana-Lafayette Tulsa

BYU does not have a game schedule until December 12th. The Cougars are running out of time to schedule a game for this weekend, but they still have time to schedule a game for the weekend of December 5th. With so many weeks of football remaining, I think it's important for BYU to find another game.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI