BYU Football Holds Steady at No. 8 in both Major Polls
Casey Lundquist
BYU improved to 9-0 for the first time since 2001 with a dominant win over North Alabama. BYU's 9-0 start has earned them a spot in the top-25 for eleven consecutive weeks.
AP released another in-season AP top 25 on Sunday. It's important to remember that 2020 rankings are different than any rankings we've seen before - some of the ranked teams have only played two or three games while others have played nine games. Most notably, the PAC-12 kicked off their season last month which caused some initial shuffling in the rankings.
Here is the new AP top 25:
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Texas A&M
- Florida
- Cincinnati
- BYU
- Oregon
- Miami
- Northwestern
- Indiana
- Georgia
- Oklahoma
- Iowa State
- Coastal Carolina
- Marshall
- Wisconsin
- USC
- Texas
- Oklahoma State
- Auburn
- Louisiana-Lafayette
- Tulsa
- North Carolina
BYU also stay at #8 in the coaches poll. The coaches poll has included the Big Ten and the PAC-12 the last few months. Here is the latest coaches poll:
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Florida
- Texas A&M
- Cincinnati
- BYU
- Miami
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Indiana
- Northwestern
- Oklahoma
- Iowa State
- Marshall
- Coastal Carolina
- USC
- Auburn
- Wisconsin
- Texas
- Oklahoma State
- North Carolina
- Lousiana-Lafayette
- Tulsa
BYU does not have a game schedule until December 12th. The Cougars are running out of time to schedule a game for this weekend, but they still have time to schedule a game for the weekend of December 5th. With so many weeks of football remaining, I think it's important for BYU to find another game.
