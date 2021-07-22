BYU Lands Boise State Quarterback Transfer Cade Fennegan

BYU has found a lot of success recruiting the transfer portal this offseason. That success continued on Thursday when BYU landed Boise State transfer Cade Fennegan. Fennegan is a quarterback that BYU fans might remember from the Cougars' dominant victory over Boise State in November. After starting quarterback Jack Sears suffered an injury on the first drive of the game, Fennegan entered the game as his backup. BYU went on to win 51-17.

"After much consideration I have decided to enter the transfer portal. I’m excited to announce that I’ve been offered a scholarship to play at BYU and will be transferring there this fall. Thank you to [Kalani Sitake] and [Aaron Roderick] for this opportunity! Go Cougs!"

Fennegan completed 15/26 passes for 182 yards against BYU including two touchdowns and one interception.

Fennegan committed to North Texas out of high school. On his mission, he committed to Boise State, and he received a USC offer. You can check out his senior highlights below.

After graduation, Fennegan served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Argentina. Fennegan was a true freshman for Boise State in 2020 - he has four years of eligibility remaining.

This is a great pickup for BYU given the circumstances. Fennegan will have a few years to develop at BYU under Aaron Roderick.

