BYU Lands Early Commitment from Dallin Johnson

Photo Credit: Twitter @DallinJohnson73

It's been a busy week for BYU - they have hosted around 100 unofficial visitors over the last five days. One of those visitors was Dallin Johnson out of Springville. Johnson, who is part of the 2024 recruiting class, verbally committed to BYU on Saturday.

After receiving his first offer from BYU in April, Johnson "couldn't wait any longer" to commit to the Cougars.

"I’ve been waiting my whole life to make this post and simply couldn’t wait any longer. There is no place I’d rather be, nowhere. With that being said I’m proud to announce my commitment to BYU football." - Dallin Johnson

Johnson was just a freshman last Fall - he played both center and defensive tackle for Springville. He has the talent to be a highly-touted recruit by the time he signs in 2024. You can check out his freshman highlights below.

Johnson comes from a BYU family. His grandpa is Brent Johnson who was a kicker for BYU in 1978 and 1979 when the Cougars won back-to-back WAC championships.

Johnson is the second commit in a 2024 class that could be a really good one for BYU. Easton Baker, an athlete out of Stansbury, committed to BYU back in December. BYU is also targeting a few legacy recruits in 2024 that BYU fans will know. Isaac Wilson, the younger brother of Zach Wilson, already holds a BYU offer as a quarterback. Tei Nacua, younger brother of Kai, Samson, and Puka Nacua, is a wide receiver who received a BYU offer this week.

It's way too early to get excited about a recruiting class that is nearly three years away, but BYU's head start on the 2024 class could pay dividends in the future.

