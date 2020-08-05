BYU Football: LB Payton Wilgar Releases Freshman Highlights

Entering fall camp last year, the Linebacker group was a major question mark. The talent was there, but BYU had few proven playmakers at the position. By the end of the season, the Linebackers were a position of strength thanks to guys like Chaz Ah You, Payton Wilgar, and Max Tooley among others. Payton Wilgar was recognized by Pro Football Focus as a Freshman All-American after his phenomenal season. Here's what Pro Football Focus had to say about Wilgar's Freshman season:

"Wilgar currently ranks second in overall grade (70.6) and PFF coverage grade (76.2) among the 24 off-ball freshman linebackers who have played north of 200 defensive snaps on the year. He has contributed in all facets of the game for the Cougars, recording four quarterback pressures, 25 defensive stops and three interceptions on the season."

Wilgar enters his RS Sophmore season as one of BYU's best playmakers. Last year, Wilgar tallied 36 total tackles including 4.5 tackles for loss and 3 interceptions. You could argue that his interception against USC was one of the most pivotal plays of the season.

Wilgar became one of my favorite players to watch on defense in 2019. Wilgar will be a staple on the BYU defense for years to come.

