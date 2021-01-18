BYU Football Makes the Cut for Carsen Ryan

On Monday, BYU made the cut for four-star tight end Carsen Ryan. Ryan played at Timpview High School through the first three years of his career, he will play at American Fork as a senior. He holds offers from the likes of Arizona State, Arkansas, Colorado, Nebraska, Tennessee, TCU, UCLA, Virginia, and Washington among others. Ryan cut his list to six on Monday - BYU, Nebraska, Washington, Colorado, Virginia, and UCLA.

You can check out his junior film below:

When I spoke with Carsen this Summer, he said the biggest factors of his recruitment would be academics, life after football, and how each program plans on using him. While considering his choices, Ryan said, “academics are really big for me and my parents. We also like to look at life after football and how they plan for that- how the program has ways to help you for after you’re done with football. Whether that be after college, or hopefully the pros. I also look at my relationship with the coaches and some players that are already at that position, how well I fit with them. What their system is and how they would use tight ends and how they would see me being used in the program. Those are the big things for me”.

Ryan is a top 300 recruit in the country, #11 tight end in the country, and #2 prospect in the state of Utah according to 247Sports composite ratings.

