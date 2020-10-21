BYU Football Makes the Final Four for Logan Fano

This afternoon, Logan Fano cut his list from eight to four and BYU made the cut. Fano's final four includes BYU, Utah, Oklahoma, and Washington meaning Fano cut Virginia, Nebraska, Michigan, and Wisconsin from his list. Fano is a former BYU commit who decided to open his recruitment in January and explore his options.

Fano is a top priority for BYU in the upcoming recruiting class. Things have been trending in the right direction between BYU and Fano over the last few weeks. Fano could play DE or OLB depending on the system he plays in. Earlier, we took a look at Fano's film - here's what stood out:

Length

The first thing that stands out is Fano's length. Fano is listed at 6'4 - he's able to use his length to shed blocks and be disruptive in pass-rushing situations. Once he's in the backfield, he has the closing speed to get to the quarterback or the ball carrier. Fano has the frame and athleticism to be a great pass rusher at the next level.

Versatility

It's rare to find a rush end with Fano's size that can also drop back and be successful in coverage. Fano tells Sports Illustrated that college coaches have said "[they] like that I can play Defensive End but also get into coverage as well...and play Outside Linebacker." You can find more examples of Fano in coverage in his full highlight below.

Quickness

Fano's first step is very quick off the line of scrimmage. His quickness allows him to beat opposing Tackles to the outside on a regular basis. His quickness to the outside then allows him to use a jab step and cut inside for a clear path to the quarterback. For example, Fano uses his quickness to block multiple field goal attempts.

