BYU Football Media Day Storylines

The first official event of the 2021 BYU football season kicks off on Thursday when BYU hosts its annual media day. Here are a few media day storylines to watch for on Thursday.

CFP Expansion Impact

Earlier this week, the College Football Playoff committee recommended expansion from a four-team field to a 12-team field. Beginning in 2023, the six highest-ranked conference champions will receive automatic bids to the College Football Playoff. The six remaining spots will be at-large bids.

In the current four-team format, BYU does not have a clear path to the playoff. That's not unique to BYU - essentially every non-P5 team (excluding Notre Dame) does not have a path to the playoff.

That will change with the expanded playoff, at least one non-P5 team will make the CFP every season. The updated format suddenly makes the potential of joining a G5 conference a lot more intriguing for BYU. That topic will certainly come up when Tom Holmoe addresses the media.

Updated Locker Room

The SAB (Student Athlete Building) football locker room has been under construction over the last few weeks. It would not be surprising to see BYU unveil the newly renovated locker room on Thursday.

Scheduling Announcements

If BYU has future scheduling agreements to announce, they typically announce them on media day. It doesn't happen every year, but it is something to track on Thursday.

Scoreboard Update

Both scoreboards at Lavell Edwards Stadium have been under construction. It's likely that they provide some sort of update on the construction status of the scoreboards.

QB Battle Chatter

The main story heading into Fall camp will be the three-way QB battle between Jaren Hall, Jacob Conover, and Baylor Romney. Expect a lot of questions surrounding the quarterback battle on Thursday.

