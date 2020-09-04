BYU Football Names Eight Captains in 2020

BYU will have eight captains in 2020 - four on offense and four on defense. Head coach Kalani Sitake made the official announcement this afternoon. He also announced "eight additional players who will join the captains to serve as the leadership council for the team."

"On offense, senior tight end Matt Bushman, junior running back Lopini Katoa and junior offensive linemen Brady Christensen and James Empey were named captains. The defensive captains will be senior defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga, senior linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi and senior defensive backs Troy Warner and Zayne Anderson.



“These leaders were voted on and chosen by our team,” Sitake said. “The names aren’t surprising as these have been the guys leading our team this whole year. I am happy they’ve been recognized by their teammates and just pleased we have so many great leaders on our team.”



The eight additional players joining the captains as the team’s leadership council include Chris Wilcox (DB), Bracken El-Bakri (DL), Zach Wilson (QB), Gunner Romney (WR), Neil Pau’u (WR), Lorenzo Fauatea (DL), Baylor Romney (QB) and Payton Wilgar (LB).



BYU kicks off the 2020 season at Navy on Monday, Sept. 7 at 8:00 p.m. EDT on ESPN."

