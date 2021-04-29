BYU Football: NFL Draft Tracker

Keeping you up to date on former Cougars in the NFL Draft.

Multiple former Cougars are expected to be selected in the NFL Draft this weekend. This article will be updated in real time as the selections come in.

NFL Draft Picks

This is where we will track BYU players that are drafted, and players that sign UDFA deals after the draft. For example, former BYU WR Micah Simon already inked a deal with the Carolina Panthers after he impressed during pro day last month.

Milestones Reached

This NFL Draft could be a historical one for the BYU football program. This is where we will track the milestones that BYU reaches this weekend.

Milestones to Watch

The BYU football program will likely reach a few different draft milestones that have either never been attained, or have not been reached since BYU went independent in 2011. Here are some NFL Draft milestones to watch.

Multiple Draft Picks

If two BYU players are selected in the NFL Draft, it would be the first time two BYU players were selected in the same draft since Austin Collie and Fui Vakapuna were selected in the 2009 NFL Draft.

BYU players are selected in the NFL Draft, it would be the first time two BYU players were selected in the same draft since Austin Collie and Fui Vakapuna were selected in the NFL Draft. If three BYU players are selected, it will be the most since 2005 when Brady Poppinga, Scott Young, and Shaun Nua were drafted.

BYU players are selected, it will be the most since when Brady Poppinga, Scott Young, and Shaun Nua were drafted. If four or five BYU players are selected, it would be the most since Doug Jolley, Ryan Denney, Brandon Doman, Luke Staley, and Brett Keisel were drafted in the 2002 NFL Draft.

BYU players are selected, it would be the most since Doug Jolley, Ryan Denney, Brandon Doman, Luke Staley, and Brett Keisel were drafted in the NFL Draft. If six BYU players are selected, it would be the most (in the first seven rounds) in program history. Seven BYU players were selected in both the 1981 and 1986 NFL Drafts, but the draft featured more than seven rounds in those years. BYU had five players selected in the first seven rounds of the 1981 draft, and two players selected in the first seven rounds of the 1986 draft.

Zach Wilson

All signs point towards Zach Wilson being the second overall pick to the New York Jets. If Wilson is selected before the fifth overall pick, he will be the highest NFL Draft pick in BYU history.

Wilson will be the first BYU player drafted since Sione Takitaki was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

Wilson will be the first BYU quarterback selected in the NFL Draft since John Beck was picked by the Miami Dolphins in the second round of the 2007 NFL Draft.

Wilson will be the first BYU quarterback selected in the first round of the NFL Draft since Jim McMahon in 1982.

Wilson will be the first BYU player drafted in the first round since Ezekial Ansah in 2013.

Brady Christensen

If he is drafted, Brady Christensen would be the first offensive lineman drafted out of BYU since Dustin Rykert was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2003.

Dax Milne

If Milne is drafted, he would be the first wide receiver drafted out of BYU since Austin Collie in 2009. He would be only the third BYU wide receiver drafted since 1988 - Todd Watkins was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2006.

Khyiris Tonga

If he is drafted, Khyiris Tonga would be the first defensive tackle drafted out of BYU since Daren Yancey in 1999. Since 1999, six defensive ends (Bronson Kaufusi, Ezekial Ansah, Shaun Nua, Ryan Denney, Brett Keisel, Byron Frisch) have been drafted out of BYU, but no defensive tackles.

Matt Bushman

Matt Bushman would be the first tight end drafted out of BYU since Dennis Pitta in 2010 if he is drafted this weekend.

Chris Wilcox

If he is drafted, Chris Wilcox would be the first BYU defensive back taken in the NFL Draft since Derwin Gray was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in 1993.

Chandon Herring & Tristen Hoge

If either Chandon Herring or Tristen Hoge sneaks into the draft, and Brady Christensen is also drafted, it would be the first time multiple BYU offensive lineman were selected in the same draft since Evan Pilgrim and Tim Hanshaw were both selected in the 1995 NFL Draft.

