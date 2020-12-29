NewsLavell's Lounge+
BYU Football Offers 2023 Tight End Walker Lyons

Walker Lyons is a 6'4 tight end prospect out of California.
A few weeks ago, BYU offered 2023 prospect Walker Lyons. Lyons is a 6'4, 225 lb. tight end prospect out of California. Lyons holds offers from Florida State and BYU, and he is hearing from various schools out West. I caught up with Walker to discuss his recruitment and early offer from BYU.

Along with BYU and Florida State, Lyons tells me he is hearing from "schools all over the country," but schools like Washington, Cal, Colorado, and UCLA have been contacting him the most.

BYU has a few early advantages in Lyons' recruitment: His Dad, Tim Lyons, was a defensive back for BYU from 1996-1997. His two sisters currently attend BYU, and his sister's husband-to-be is David Weekes who played tight end for BYU in 2016. 

Lyons also excels in the classroom. He tells me that education will play a major role in his decision - he hopes to become a surgeon after his football career is over.

There's a lot to like about Lyons game. He has a big frame with soft hands, he is a willing blocker, and he moves really well at his size.  I suspect Lyons will hold double-digit offers by the time his signs his letter of intent. Due to COVID-19 cancellations in California, Lyons wasn't able to play football this fall. However, you can watch a recent workout of his in the embedded video above. 

