BYU Football Offers Brooks Jones

The college football world is about to enter peak recruiting season. On June 1, the recruiting dead period finally ends, and recruits will be able to meet with coaches on campus for the first time since the sports world shut down due to COVID-19.

BYU only signed 16 players as part of the 2021 recruiting class, and the 2022 class could be even smaller. BYU already has six players committed in the 2022 class. Therefore, spots are running out in the 2022 class. With so few spots available in the class, BYU is trying to be very calculated when extending scholarship offers and accepting commitments.

On Wednesday, BYU offered Brooks Jones out of Arizona. Jones preps at the American Leadership Academy in Arizona where he plays basketball. Preston Hadley, whose defensive assignment shifted from safeties to defensive ends over the offseason, extended Jones the offer. Listed at 6'6 190 pounds, the offer is presumably as a defensive end.

BYU has various connections to the American Leadership Academy - former BYU greats Ty Detmer and Max Hall are on the coaching staff.

It's too early to draw many conclusions about Hadley's recruiting philosophy in his new role on the staff, but one thing is clear: Hadley will prioritize length. Hadley said as much last month on social media:

It appears that the upcoming season will be Brooks' first year playing high school football. However, Cougs Daily has not confirmed that with Jones. Below are a few clips of Jones playing basketball.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI