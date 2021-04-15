BYU Football Offers Four Prospects

BYU offensive line coach Darrel Funk has been busy on the recruiting trail this week.

On Wednesday, the NCAA voted to (finally) end the recruiting dead period. For the first time in over a year and beginning on June 1, recruits will be able to visit campuses and meet with coaches in person. With that being said, the June recruiting period will be unlike any open/evaluation period we've ever seen.

New BYU offensive line coach Darrell Funk has been busy on the recruiting trail this week. On Wednesday, Funk extended four scholarship offers to prospects ranging from Florida to Texas. Below are the four players that received scholarship offers from BYU on Wednesday.

Brian Grant

Position: DE

Offers: BYU, Maryland, Tennessee, UCF

Star rating: NA

Grant's sheer size stands out on film. Grant is listed at 6'8, 260 lbs. He also plays basketball for Choctawhatchee Senior High School.

Mason Johnstone

Position: OL/DE

Offers: BYU

Star rating: NA

Like Grant, Johnstone's size stand out on film. 247Sports lists him as an OT, but he plays a lot of DE in his film. Johnstone is listed at 6'8.

Zachary Courtney

Position: TE/DE

Offers: BYU, WKU, NAU, Colorado, Fresno State

Star rating: NA

Courtney is 6'6, are you noticing the theme?

Connor Robertson

Position: OL

Offers: BYU, Penn State, Miami, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Stanford, Tennessee, USC, TExas etc.

Star rating: Three star

