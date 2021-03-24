BYU Football Offers Nathan Kent

On Tuesday evening, BYU football offered Nathan Kent. Kent is a 2022 WR/FS from California who also received an offer to run track at BYU. I had a chance to catch up with Kent to discuss his recent offer from BYU.

Nathan Kent first came in contact with BYU's coaching staff one week ago. BYU cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford was the member of the coaching staff that extended the offer on Tuesday - he is also Kent's main contact at BYU.

BYU is the first to offer Kent, but he tells Cougs Daily that he is also hearing from some of the nearby California schools. Listed at 6'2 175 pounds, Kent could play either wide receiver or defensive back at the next level. He is open to playing on either side of the football, stating he would play wherever "BYU feels is the best use for him."

Kent runs the 400m, 200m, and 100m for his high school. His best times are 47.98, 21.68, and 10.73 respectively.

You can check out his sophmore football highlights below, he had 38 receptions for 594 yards as a sophmore:

California just kicked off their high school football season, so he has only played a few games as a junior. You can check out highlights from the first two games below.

Kent doesn't have any family connections to BYU, but he has "many friends whose siblings or parents went to BYU."

Nathan fits the mold that BYU has recruited during Kalani Sitake's tenure at BYU. He is long, fast, and versatile. With limited spots available in the upcoming recruiting class, the early offer speaks highly of BYU's evaluation of Kent.

