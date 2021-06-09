Sports Illustrated home
BYU Football Offers QB Treyson Bourguet

BYU might have identified their top 2022 QB target.
Author:

BYU has hosted dozens of recruits on campus for unofficial visits and Summer camps over the last few days. On Tuesday, they hosted 2022 quarterback Treyson Bourguet. After a successful workout with offensive coordinator and QB coach Aaron Roderick, Bourguet received an offer from BYU.

If you've been following along over the last few months, you will know that BYU has gone months without identifying their top quarterback target for the 2022 class. BYU will still evaluate more quarterbacks in the coming weeks, but it appears that Treyson Bourguet could be their guy.

Bourget preps at Salpoint Catholic High School in Tucson, Arizona. He received his first offer from hometown Arizona in June of 2019. He would go on to receive a competing offer from Vanderbilt before committing to Arizona in August of 2020. After Arizona head coach Jeff Sumlin was fired following a winless 2020 season, Bourguet opened up his recruitment in December of 2020.

Bourguet is listed at 6'2 185 pounds. As a junior, he threw for 1,072 yards and 17 touchdowns in 7 games. You can check out his junior film below.

In this recruiting era, many schools cast a wide recruiting net and offer hundreds of players per recruiting cycle. BYU operates differently, especially with quarterbacks. BYU typically offers only 2-4 quarterbacks per recruiting cycle.

That strategy has paid dividends for BYU ever since they hired QB coach Aaron Roderick. Over the last few years, Aaron Roderick has shown a knack for identifying quarterback talent.

You might recall that BYU didn't have a clear top target at quarterback for the 2021 class until they offered Jaxson Dart last May. BYU was Dart's first major offer, and they were the first team to really make an impression in his recruitment. During a phenomenal senior season, Dart's recruitment exploded and he ended up signing with USC. 

It's unlikely that Bourguet's recruitment will take off to the same degree as Jaxson Dart's did last season. Dart was a unique talent and he made a nearly unprecedented ascension up the recruiting rankings. However, a new BYU offer could lead to more offers for Treyson Bourguet in the coming weeks.

BYU has a few more weeks to evaluate 2022 quarterbacks in person. For now, it looks like Bourguet might be the top 2022 QB on their board.

