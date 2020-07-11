CougsDaily
News

BYU Football Offers Rising Tight End from SEC Country

Casey Lundquist

Karson Gay is a 2022 Tight End from Chattanooga, Tennessee who received his first two offers yesterday - Ole Miss and BYU. Gay is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints which gives him obvious connections to BYU. BYU's Tight End coach, Steve Clark, has been in contact with Karson for a few weeks. These offers are the first of many more to come.

Gay is listed at 6'6 215 pounds and he plays both Tight End and Wide Receiver for his high school. He projects highest as a Tight End at the next level. Gay tells me that he recently ran a 4.61 forty and a 10 foot broad jump. His frame and athleticism make him a very intriguing prospect.

Before receiving offers from BYU and Ole Miss, Karson told Sports Illustrated that his coach was starting to receive phone calls from some of the big schools down south. There were a handful of SEC schools wanting to visit Gay during the spring evaluation period before the shutdown. It's very early in the process and I fully expect a dozen more schools to enter the picture before signing day. However, BYU has done a good job of recruiting Gay in the early stages. 

Stay tuned for more coverage about Karson Gay's recruitment - we will have an exclusive interview with Gay next week.

