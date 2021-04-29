BYU Offers Trio of Prospects from Hawaii

BYU is in early on three talented players out of Kahuku High School.

For BYU, the Hawaiian islands have been an important recruiting pipeline since the days of Lavell Edwards. One high school in particular, Kahuku High School, has produced various players like Robert Anae, Lakei Heimuli, Mark Atuaia and Tevita Ofahengaue, and Aaron Francisco.

On Tuesday, BYU offered three 2023 defensive prospects out of Kahuku High School: Leonard Ah You, Liona Lefau, and Brock Fonoimoana. You can check out their highlights below.

Leonard Ah You

Position: Linebacker

Offers: Arizona State, Utah, BYU

Ah You is related to current BYU director of recruiting Jasen Ah You and BYU safety Chaz Ah You. Leonard's father, Miki Ah You Jr., is Jasen's first cousin. His older brother Miki Ah You signed with Washington as part of their 2019 recruiting class. Leonard's first rating from 247Sports was a high three star - he will likely be a four star prospect by the time he graduates.

Liona Lefau

Position: Linebacker

Offers: Maryland, Michigan, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, Wisconsin, BYU

Like Ah You, Lefau has already received a high three star rating that will likely be upgraded to a four star rating by the time he graduates. Lefau's closing speed in the open field is really impressive.

Brock Fonoimoana

Position: Safety

Offers: Virginia, BYU, Utah

Fonoimoana has not released sophomore highlights, but you can check out his freshman highlights here:

