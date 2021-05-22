BYU Football Offers Vae Soifua

On Friday, BYU offered a scholarship to 2022 offensive line prospect Vae Soifua. Soifua, who is listed 6'5 285 pounds, preps at Orem High School. I had a chance to catch up with Soifua to discuss his recent offer from BYU and get an update on his recruitment.

Soifua grew up around Provo, and getting a BYU offer has been a lifelong goal. "It’s been a true blessing to receive an offer from a college that I’ve grown up watching," Soifua said. "I was born in Utah and I’ve stayed in Provo for a very long time - it’s always been a goal to get an get offer from them."

Proximity is not Vae's only connection to BYU. His sister plays golf for the Cougars.

BYU OL Coach Darrell Funk is Vae's main contact at BYU. "We haven't met in person yet," said Soifua on his relationship with Coach Funk. "But I feel we have a really good relationship right now."

Apart from BYU, Soifua has received offers from FAU, Idaho, and SUU. He is also hearing from USC, Utah State, and Boise State.

On what will be the most important factors in his recruitment, Soifua said, "The coaching staff and how well they develop, and the education at the school."

Soifua played right tackle last season for Orem High School. His physicality stands out on film - you can check out his junior highlights below.

As of right now, Soifua is planning on a Summer college decision: "I’ll probably commit before the season or around that time."

The recruiting dead period ends on June 1. Prospects will be able to meet with coaches on visits or at Summer camps.

